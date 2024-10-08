Seattle Children's Recognized As One Of The Top 10 Best Children's Hospitals In The U.S.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SEATTLE, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle Children's has been named by

U.S. News & World Report to its 2024-2025 Best Children's Hospitals Honor Roll , a distinction awarded to only 10 children's hospitals nationwide. The U.S. News & World Report has been ranking hospitals since 1990, and Seattle Children's is honored to be ranked among the best children's hospitals in the nation for more than 30 years. The rankings help parents and caregivers, along with their physicians, in navigating the challenges of choosing the best possible care for children with serious illnesses or complex medical needs.

U.S. News & World Report 2024-2025 Honor Roll

Continue Reading

Seattle Children's has been named by U.S. News as the No. 1 pediatric hospital in the Pacific region and has ranked in the top 10 nationally in pediatric specialties including Cancer, Diabetes and Endocrine Disorders, Gastroenterology and GI Surgery, Nephrology, Neurology and Neurosurgery and Pulmonology.

"As the largest, independent nonprofit children's hospital in our region, we are committed to providing the highest-quality outcomes for the children and families we serve, and it's rewarding to see this acknowledged at a national level," said Seattle Children's CEO, Dr. Jeff Sperring. "Being recognized as one of the top 10 children's hospitals in the nation is a testament to the outstanding care our teams provide and our dedication to our mission of providing hope, care, and cures."

U.S. News, together with RTI International, collected and analyzed data from 108 children's hospitals and surveyed thousands of pediatric specialists. Children's hospitals awarded a "Best" designation excelled at factors such as clinical outcomes, level and quality of hospital resources directly related to patient care and expert opinion among pediatric specialists.

"For nearly two decades, U.S. News has published Best Children's Hospitals to empower the parents and caregivers of children with complex medical needs," said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. "Children's hospitals appearing on the U.S. News Honor Roll have a track record of delivering unparalleled specialized care."

The full rankings for the 2024-2025 Best Children's Hospitals Honor Roll, regional and specialty rankings can be found at USNews .

MEDIA CONTACT

Sabrina Register, Manager, Public Relations

[email protected]

About Seattle Children's

Seattle Children's mission is to provide hope, care and cures to help every child live the healthiest and most fulfilling life possible. Together, Seattle Children's Hospital, Research Institute and Foundation deliver superior patient care, identify new discoveries and treatments through pediatric research, and raise funds to create better futures for patients.

Ranked as one of the top children's hospitals in the country by

U.S. News & World Report, Seattle Children's serves as the pediatric and adolescent academic medical center for Washington, Alaska, Montana and Idaho – the largest region of any children's hospital in the country. As one of the nation's top five pediatric research centers, Seattle Children's Research Institute is internationally recognized for its work in neurosciences, immunology, cancer, infectious disease, injury prevention and much more. Seattle Children's Foundation, along with Seattle Children's Guild Association – the largest all volunteer fundraising network for any hospital in the country – works with our generous community to raise funds for lifesaving care and research.

For more information, visit

seattlechildrens

or follow us on

X ,

Facebook ,

LinkedIn

and

Instagram.



About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C

SOURCE Seattle Children's

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED