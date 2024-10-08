US LBM ACQUIRES TEXAS TOOL TRADERS

WEIMAR, Texas, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- US

LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, has acquired Texas Tool Traders, a premier supplier of fasteners, tools and supplies to framing contractors, builders and remodelers across Texas.



Texas Tool Traders dates to 1973, when the company opened its first retail location in Houston. Today, Texas Tool Traders operates 14 locations statewide, supporting customers in the Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio and Houston metro areas.

In addition to Texas Tool Traders, US LBM operates in the state under multiple brand names, including Texas Building Supply, which supplies a wide range of specialty building materials to

production, custom, multi-family and commercial contractors.

"Texas Tool Traders has a well-earned reputation for quality and service, and we're pleased to welcome the team to US LBM," said US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson. "The addition of Texas Tool Traders expands our comprehensive product and service portfolio in Texas, enhancing the value we bring to builders in Texas' major metro markets, which continue to have high levels of new construction."

US LBM is the largest privately owned, full-line distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US

LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information, please visit uslbm or follow US LBM on LinkedIn.

