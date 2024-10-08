SBID Awards Unveils 2024 Ultra-Luxury Residential Regional Winners

(MENAFN- Pressat) SBID Awards is excited to reveal the regional winners in the newly launched Ultra-Luxury Residential Property category. This new category celebrates the best in high-end residential design, honouring projects that demonstrate unmatched innovation, craftsmanship, and luxury. Representing excellence in interior design, the four winners hail from the UK, Asia, Europe, and the rest of the world, each exemplifying the diverse and cutting-edge approaches that define today's ultra-luxury spaces.

Elicyon's Luna on Regent's Crescent showcases a delicate balance of historical preservation and contemporary elegance. With natural tones and organic textures, the design respects the Georgian heritage of the building while creating a peaceful, luxurious family residence. Elicyon's seamless blending of modern comfort with classic architecture makes this project the standout winner in the UK.

The Beijing Runze Mansion by Interscape Design Associates captures traditional Chinese design elements woven into a contemporary luxury residence. With biophilic design principles, eco-friendly materials, and intricate craftsmanship, this mansion reflects the perfect harmony between opulence and sustainability. The project sets a new standard for luxurious living in Asia, seamlessly integrating cultural heritage and modern wellness trends.

Nestled in the French Riviera, Villa St Tropez designed by Landau + Kindelbacher epitomises Mediterranean sophistication. With panoramic views and expansive outdoor spaces, this luxurious villa celebrates simplicity and elegance. The minimalist interior design highlights the villa's natural surroundings, creating a tranquil, stylish sanctuary that defines European luxury.

Inspired by Palladian architecture, Palladio by Daniel Joseph Chenin a timeless masterpiece. Its classical symmetry and grandeur are complemented by modern amenities, creating a residence that merges historical refinement with contemporary luxury. This project sets the gold standard for ultra-luxury design on a global scale, offering an inspiring blend of classical architecture and high-end living.

The global category winners will be selected based on a combination of judges' scores and a public vote, with the announcement set for the prestigious SBID Awards Ceremony on Friday, 1 November 2024. Get Tickets Here to witness the celebration of excellence in interior design.

