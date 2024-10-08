Tactical Management Acquires Taskforce Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

An vehicle advised by Tactical Management has acquired Taskforce Solutions.

OTTAWA, CANADA, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Taskforce Solutions , a leading provider of IT outsourcing and Digital Transformation as a Service (DTaaS), has been acquired by an investment vehicle advised by Tactical Management . With this acquisition, Taskforce Solutions has reached a significant milestone in its strategic growth and expansion, positioning itself for sustainable innovation and leadership in digital transformation.

Taskforce Solutions is renowned for providing top-tier IT outsourcing and comprehensive digital transformation services, helping businesses navigate today's complex technological environments. The acquisition by Tactical Management's advised investment vehicle highlights the potential and value of Taskforce Solutions' offerings in the rapidly changing digital economy.

“We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Taskforce Solutions,” said Dr. Raphael Nagel, Founding Partner of Tactical Management.“This investment aligns perfectly with our goal of supporting and fostering companies that are leading the digital revolution. We look forward to working with Taskforce Solutions to accelerate their expansion and enhance their influence through their unrivaled expertise in digital transformation and IT talent.”

Taskforce Solutions will retain its current identity and operations under the new ownership, ensuring stability for its partners and clients while leveraging Tactical Management's resources and strategic direction. The acquisition will enable Taskforce Solutions to further strengthen its position as a leader in digital transformation, expand its service offerings, and invest in new technologies.

“We are very excited about working with Tactical Management,” said Marcus Köhnlein of Taskforce Solutions.“Their strategic vision and industry expertise make them the perfect partner to help us achieve our long-term goals. This acquisition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and we look forward to the new opportunities and growth that will come from it.”

The acquisition is expected to enhance Taskforce Solutions' ability to provide cutting-edge solutions to its clients and promote efficiency and innovation in IT talent management and digital transformation.

About Tactical Management: Tactical Management is a turnaround investor specializing in strategic investments and business growth. Tactical Management focuses on innovative and promising companies, offering expert advice and support to help businesses reach their full potential.

About Taskforce Solutions: Taskforce Solutions is a leading provider of top-tier IT talent and Digital Transformation as a Service (DTaaS). Committed to excellence and innovation, Taskforce Solutions helps businesses manage the complexities of the digital landscape by delivering transformative solutions that drive success.

