Tactical Management Successfully Divests Stake In Knowingo

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

An vehicle advised by Tactical Management has sold its stake in Knowingo.

AMSTERDAM , NETHERLANDS, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A globally recognized turnaround investor is pleased to announce that an investment vehicle he advised has successfully sold its stake in Knowingo , a leading smart-learning known for its innovative use of AI and gamification to enhance employee training.

Founded in 2015, Knowingo quickly earned a reputation for revolutionizing corporate by offering measurable knowledge gains and bridging knowledge gaps in a fun and effective way. The platform enables employees to deepen their expertise while delivering measurable results for companies. Since its inception, Knowingo has received numerous awards, including the Accenture Innovation Award, and was named a Minicorn by Tracxn as one of the top emerging HR tech start-ups.

“Tactical Management is proud to have played a role in Knowingo's growth and success,” said Dr. Raphael Nagel , Founding Partner at Tactical Management.“Our investment in Knowingo is a prime example of how we identify and support high-potential companies by adding value through strategic and operational support. Knowingo's innovative approach to corporate learning aligns perfectly with our mission to unlock the potential of underperforming companies.”

Knowingo is dedicated to shaping the future of learning by utilizing cutting-edge technologies to make knowledge retention measurable and effective. The company's vision is to revolutionize corporate learning and drive customer growth by offering clear, quantifiable returns on employee training investments.

Tactical Management, known for its expertise in special situations and distressed assets, continues to focus on unlocking value across a broad range of sectors, including underperforming companies, distressed real estate, and non-performing loans. This successful divestiture underscores Tactical Management's commitment to creating value through strategic investments and supporting the growth of innovative companies like Knowingo.

About Tactical Management: Tactical Management is a globally active turnaround investor specializing in unlocking the potential of distressed companies, real estate, and loans. With a focus on value creation and growth through strategic and operational support, Tactical Management invests in a variety of sectors and asset types.

About Knowingo: Knowingo is an intelligent learning platform founded in 2015 that leverages AI and gamification to enhance corporate learning. The company is dedicated to shaping the future of learning, providing measurable knowledge returns, and revolutionizing the way businesses train and empower their employees.

For more information about Tactical Management and its investment portfolio, visit .

Public Relations

Tactical Management Ltd

+852 2157 8710

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.