Tactical Management Successfully Sells Its Stake In DATATRONICS

An vehicle advised by Tactical Management has sold its stake in Datatronics.

MADRID, SPAIN, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A private equity firm is pleased to announce that an investment vehicle under its advisory has successfully sold its stake in DATATRONICS , a leading Telco systems integrator with over two decades of experience in the telecommunications industry.

Since its founding in 1996, DATATRONICS has been a key player in providing innovative and high-value solutions to telecommunications service providers. The company specializes in several critical areas, including signaling, core packet and voice networks, 5G network transformation, policy management, network intelligence, fraud and security, time and frequency synchronization, and roaming. With a strong presence in Europe and the Americas, DATATRONICS partners with leading technology companies and employs a team of internationally experienced engineers to deliver projects across various regions.

"Tactical Management is pleased to have supported DATATRONICS on its journey of growth and innovation," said Dr. Raphael Nagel (LL.M.) of Tactical Management. "Our role in guiding and supporting the company as it expanded its capabilities and market presence highlights our commitment to unlocking the potential of underperforming companies and driving significant value through strategic interventions."

As an active international investor specializing in special situations and distressed assets, Tactical Management focuses on identifying and capitalizing on opportunities in struggling companies, troubled real estate assets, and non-performing loans. The successful sale of DATATRONICS reinforces Tactical Management's strategy of creating value through targeted operational improvements and strategic guidance.

About Tactical Management:

Tactical Management is a private equity firm specializing in unlocking the potential of struggling companies, distressed real estate assets, and non-performing loans. With the goal of driving value and growth through strategic and operational support, Tactical Management invests across a wide range of sectors and asset types.

About DATATRONICS:

Founded in 1996, DATATRONICS is a leading systems integrator for telecommunications operators and service providers. The company offers a wide range of solutions, including 5G network transformation, network intelligence, and security services, with a strong track record of international projects across Europe and the Americas.

