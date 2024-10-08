Joy To Alameda! Jollibee Announces The Arrival Of Its Newest California Outpost, Which Will Open Its Doors On Friday, October 11, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Jollibee's first location in The Island City marks its 12th location in the San Francisco Bay Area and its 75th store in the U.S., as the global restaurant brand continues to gain swarms of new fans across North America.

COVINA, Calif., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global restaurant sensation, Jollibee , best known for its mouth-watering Chickenjoy

fried chicken, crispy and juicy

chicken sandwiches, and iconic Peach Mango Pie dessert, is excited to announce the opening of its first location in Alameda, CA, on Friday, October 11, 2024. The new Jollibee will be primely situated in the Alameda Landing shopping center, which is located at 2670 Fifth Street

in city's bustling northeast waterfront area. Jollibee's new home in The Island City marks its 12th location in the San Francisco Bay Area and its 75th in the U.S., as the buzzy restaurant brand continues to gain swarms of new fans across North America.

The new Jollibee location in Alameda, CA, which will open at 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024.

Joy at first bite: Jollibee's world-famous crispy and juicy Chickenjoy fried chicken.

Recently hailed "the best fast-food fried chicken" in America by USA TODAY , Jollibee is not only bee-loved for its deliciously unique menu line-up, but also for its always warm and welcoming service.

The joyful dining brand's new Alameda location will give its fans from around the city and throughout the Bay Area a convenient new option to get their Jollibee fix. Jollibee also invites those who haven't yet tried its delicious menu offerings to come taste for themselves what the buzz is all about – starting with these "must try" signature items:



Chickenjoy : Jollibee's signature crispy and juicy bone-in fried chicken. Also available in a spicy version.

Chicken Sandwich : A crispy, juicy chicken breast fillet is spread with umami mayo, and sandwiched between a toasted brioche bun.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich : The spicy version features a sriracha mayo spread and fresh jalapeno slices. Peach Mango Pie : Made with peaches and real Philippine mangoes in a warm, light, and crispy crust.

For those planning to check out the new

Jollibee – Alameda

store, here are the key details:





Address: 2670 Fifth Street, Pad A, Alameda, CA 94501 (Alameda Landing shopping center)

Hours of Operation: 9AM – 10PM, seven days a week How to Order: This location will offer dine-in and take-out ; online ordering will also be available for pick-up only, with delivery service available in the coming weeks.

"We cannot wait to open our doors in Alameda! It's such a welcoming city and its rich tapestries of cultures make it the perfect place for us to spread our joy by bringing together families and friends over a delicious Jollibee meal," said Maribeth Dela Cruz, Business Group Head, Honeybee Foods Corporation dba Jollibee. "The Bay Area has welcomed us with open arms ever since we opened our very first location in Daly City in 1998, and we look forward to our continued expansion in this beautiful region of The Golden State."

For those who haven't yet experienced the fanfare of a Jollibee opening, they are famous for being buckets of fun – featuring great food, music and plenty of giveaways. To extend the celebration, Jollibee will be hosting a three-day promotion, whereby the first 100 customers who come in each day and spend $25 or more will be gifted these Jollibee goodies:



Day 1: One year of free Jollibee Chicken Sandwiches (1 sandwich per month for 12 months) and an exclusive Jollibee t-shirt designed just for this opening

Day 2: Jollibee Red Bucket Hat (an iconic streetwear staple that lets fans show their Jollibee love in style!) Day 3: Jollibee Black Baseball Cap (whether dressed up or down, it gives any outfit an instant cool factor)

Jollibee is the flagship brand of Jollibee Foods Corporation, which is on a mission to become one of the world's top-five restaurant companies.

North America represents a key region as Jollibee continues its global expansion, with California continuing to be a strategic growth market for the brand. In addition to California, Jollibee

looks forward to spreading its "joy of eating" in new markets, like Portland, OR, as well as growing its presence in key regions, like New York City (Queens, NY) where consumer buzz for the brand continues to grow.

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC), also known as the Jollibee Group, is one of the world's fastest-growing restaurant companies, with a mission to deliver great-tasting food, bringing the joy of eating through its 19 brands with over 9,400 stores across 32 countries.

The Jollibee Group's portfolio includes eight wholly owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger), four franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, Yoshinoya in the Philippines, and Tim Ho Wan in China), and ownership stakes in other key brands like The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf (80%), Compose Coffee (70%), SuperFoods Group that operates Highlands Coffee (60%), and bubble tea brand Milksha (51%). The Company also has membership interests in Tortazo, LLC, along with Chef Rick Bayless, for Tortazo in the U.S. and has recently invested in Botrista, a leader in beverage technology.

Through its subsidiary Jollibee Worldwide Pte. Ltd. (JWPL), the Jollibee Group holds a 92% participating interest in Titan Dining LP, a private equity fund that owns the Tim Ho Wan (THW) brand. It has a joint venture with the THW Group to expand THW in China. It also established a joint venture company that holds the franchise rights to operate Tiong Bahru Bakery and Common Man Coffee Roasters in the Philippines. The Company also holds a 90% stake in Titan Dining Partners II Ltd for growing Asia-Pacific food service brands.

The Jollibee Group's global sustainability agenda, Joy for Tomorrow, underscores its commitment to sustainable business practices across food safety, employee welfare, community support, good governance, and environmental responsibility, among others. These focus areas are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

The Jollibee Group has been recognized as the Philippines' Most Admired Company by the Asian Wall Street Journal, named one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies, and listed among Forbes' World's Best Employers and Top Female-Friendly Companies. The Company is also a three-time Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award recipient and featured in TIME's World's Best Companies and Fortune's Southeast Asia 500 List.

To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit .

SOURCE Jollibee

