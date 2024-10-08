City & Suburban Waste Celebrate A Decade Of Growth With New Premises

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Joe Stenton-Fores, Managing DirectorLONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- London-based independent City & Suburban Waste Services , recently celebrated its first decade in business with an expansion of its premises.The family-run commercial waste management services company has expanded its operations into neighbouring Unit 2 at their Willow Lane head office address.The company has doubled the available space for vehicles, installed workshop space and added a sleek office - a far cry from the business's humble beginnings operating from a garden shed.The firm now carries out over 10,000 commercial waste collections weekly across the South West of London and manages 150 tons of recycling each week.Joe Stenton-Fores, Managing Director of City & Suburban Waste Services, said:“Ten years is a milestone for any business and provides us with a brief opportunity to enjoy some moments of reflection, but my job is to look ahead. Myself and my team are focused on the next ten years, on growing our market share, improving our operational efficiencies and continuing to deliver shareholder value.“We are an independent, British family-run business and our core values of service, reliability, and value, run through every aspect of our service. Our enthusiastic team are focused on delivering best-in-class customer service and unrivalled value to our customers.“Expanding into the new premises has enabled us to bring all of our staff under one roof for the first time and we have invested in making the space clean, modern and above all, a nice place for people to work. Having more space for vehicles, operations and sales positions us well to deliver on the aggressive growth strategy that the business has defined.”City & Suburban Waste Services offers its customers an account manager lead, total waste management solution. Scheduled collections for businesses, underpinned by market-leading technology providing live data and tracking, detailed reporting and up to 100% recycling through its zero-to-landfill commitment.Businesses in South West London looking for a reliable waste management partner can request a free audit quote today .

