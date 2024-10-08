Islamic Bloc Organizes Training Course For Kuwaiti Diplomats
JEDDAH, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is putting together a two-day training course for a number of Kuwaiti diplomats with the goal of ratcheting up "pan-Islamic" cooperation, the Jeddah-based bloc said on Tuesday.
In addition to addressing some of the most pressing matters concerning the Islamic world, the initiative, held in conjunction with Kuwait's foreign ministry, will also focus on Kuwait's contributions towards the bloc's "agenda,"
The Kuwaiti diplomats will be lectured by a number of experts and specialists from within the OIC, the bloc added. (end)
