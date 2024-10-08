عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Islamic Bloc Organizes Training Course For Kuwaiti Diplomats


10/8/2024 9:07:15 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is putting together a two-day training course for a number of Kuwaiti diplomats with the goal of ratcheting up "pan-Islamic" cooperation, the Jeddah-based bloc said on Tuesday.
In addition to addressing some of the most pressing matters concerning the Islamic world, the initiative, held in conjunction with Kuwait's foreign ministry, will also focus on Kuwait's contributions towards the bloc's "agenda,"
The Kuwaiti diplomats will be lectured by a number of experts and specialists from within the OIC, the bloc added. (end)
fn




MENAFN08102024000071011013ID1108757621


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search