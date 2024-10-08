(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Manziel will help the family-owned retailer celebrate the opening of its 39th store in Texas

Northern Tool + Equipment's next grand opening celebration in Texas will include a special appearance by legend Johnny Manziel. Manziel will be at the Bryan store, located at 1900 Austins Colony Parkway, from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 12th. He'll be doing a meet-and-greet with fans where he will sign Northern Tool autograph cards.



The Bryan location is the retailer's 39th store in Texas.

Johnny Manziel To Appear at Northern Tool + Equipment Grand Opening in Bryan, TX

"This new location is part of an exciting period of expansion in Texas for Northern Tool + Equipment," said VP of Retail Steve Spears. "The skilled DIYers and tradespeople in this region have been loving what we provide. We don't just have a few tool isles, we're an entire tool store dedicated to helping them get the job done and done right."

The new store will provide job opportunities in the Bryan community and another retail shopping option for professional-grade tools at great prices. The Minnesota-based retailer has more than 140 stores across the country with a plan to continue growing its brick-and-mortar presence.

About Northern Tool + Equipment:

Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of more than 100,000 high-quality tools and equipment for over 40 years, the company's highly-trained team has an immense breadth of knowledge to help customers in-person at more than 130 retail stores, online and over the phone through their fully-staffed contact center. From helping customers get the right tool for the job to assisting with parts and repairs that keep tools running at peak performance, customer service is at the foundation of Northern Tool's mission. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at

Media Contact: Holly Steffl

Phone Number: (612) 351-8312

Email: [email protected]

Website: northerntool

