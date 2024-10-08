Syncfusion Presents Essential Studio 2024 Volume 3

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New components for .NET MAUI, Blazor, and more platforms

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncfusion, Inc., the enterprise partner of choice, announces the release of Essential Studio 2024 Volume 3 . This release introduces two new controls for .NET MAUI, four for Blazor, three for the JS 2 suites, a new Chat widget for Flutter, and lots of new features and enhancements for our developers to enjoy.



“As artificial intelligence features more in our everyday technology, people expect to find it making their lives easier. Our teams have been focused on providing developers with the tools to make this happen in their apps for this release,” said Syncfusion CEO Daniel Jebaraj.“With all the innovation surrounding AI right now, we hope our new controls will help them make really cool smart apps.”

.NET MAUI

The 2024 Volume 3 release provides two new controls for .NET MAUI in preview:



AI AssistView : Provides a customizable, user-friendly interface for interaction between users and AI services. Kanban : Helps teams track and manage work in progress by organizing tasks into columns representing stages in a project.

A highlight of the suite's new features is three new series types for the Cartesian Charts component: stacked line, 100% stacked line, and spline range area. The TreeMap gains drill-down support and rows can now be dragged and dropped to reorder them in the DataGrid control.

Essential JS 2

The JS 2 component suites have all received three new AI-powered components in preview:



AI AssistView

Smart Paste Button : This button simplifies form-filling by pulling content from the clipboard, using AI to match form fields. Smart TextArea : An advanced input area offering context-aware autocomplete suggestions using AI.



The MultiColumn ComboBox and OTP Input components are now ready for production. Angular components can take advantage of the Fluent 2 high contrast theme and the Bootstrap 5.3 theme upgrade. There are also lots of new features for components like Charts , Diagram , and the Rich Text Editor , as well as performance improvements for the PDF Viewer .

Blazor

The Syncfusion Blazor suite also gains four new controls in Volume 3:



AI AssistView

Smart Paste Button

Smart TextArea MultiColumn ComboBox : A dropdown component that displays items in a detailed, table-like format with multiple columns.

In addition, the OTP Input and TextArea controls have been developed to industry standards and are ready for production. The Diagram control gains a multitude of new features and all Blazor controls can now use a Fluent 2 high contrast theme.

Flutter

A brand-new Chat widget has been developed for the Flutter platform, available in preview. This chat interface was designed to facilitate one-on-one or group conversations. Developers can customize the appearance and behavior of its features, like the chat bubbles, input composer, and action buttons. Flutter users can also enjoy sticky note annotations in the PDF Viewer and axes enhancements in the Charts widget.

These are just a few of the highlights from the Essential Studio 2024 Volume 3 release. To see all the new features and enhancements, check out the Volume 3 blog , What's New page , or release notes . Current subscribers can download the new version from the License and Downloads page after logging in.

About Syncfusion, Inc.

Syncfusion is the enterprise technology partner of choice for software development and business intelligence, delivering an ecosystem of compatible developer control suites, embeddable BI platforms, and business software . Headquartered in Research Triangle Park, N.C., Syncfusion has established itself as a trusted partner worldwide for use in mission-critical applications through its service-oriented approach. Syncfusion's Essential Studio suite has expanded from one data grid at its launch in 2001, to over 1,800 controls for web, mobile, and desktop development. After nearly two decades of helping developers build business software with Essential Studio, the company channeled this expertise into its own line of enterprise products: Bold BI and Bold Reports for embedded business intelligence, data analysis, and visualization; BoldSign, an embeddable e-signing solution; and most recently, BoldDesk, a customer support platform. Today, Syncfusion has more than 33,000 customers, including large financial institutions, Fortune 500 companies, and global IT consultancies, relying on Essential Studio and Bold products for their business success.

