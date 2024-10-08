Ijility Expands Workforce Solutions Across The United States

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expanding Workforce Optimization Solutions to 24 States, iJility Delivers Scalable, Dependable Strategies to Enhance Productivity and Efficiency Amid a Competitive Market.

ATLANTA, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iJility, a leader in providing customized workforce solutions, is proud to announce it is expanding service coverage in the United States, now reaching a total of 24 states across the nation. This expansion underscores iJility's commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and productivity for businesses in various industries, including retail, eCommerce, auto, life sciences, food & beverage, grocery/fresh cut, multi-brand sites, and light manufacturing.



The workforce at iJility specializes in assisting warehouses, transportation, logistics, supply chain, and storage across various states such as Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

Kelly Sims, President and COO of iJility, states: "Our mission at iJility is to empower businesses by optimizing their workforce strategies. This expansion into new territories allows us to bring our proven solutions to more clients, helping them achieve their operational goals while positively impacting local economies through new job creation."

Recent client successes demonstrate how iJility's interventions have led to remarkable workflow and cost management improvements. These stories not only illustrate the company's effectiveness but also build trust with potential clients.

Steve Smith, Chief Logistics Officer (CLO) at Material Bank, shares his experience: "In my entire career in logistics, distribution, and supply chain management, the value iJility brings is undeniable. Their continuity, scalability, and dependability make them an invaluable partner. What stands out most is their impressive ability to manage turnover-it's virtually nonexistent, at less than 1%. This stability translates into scaled productivity and efficiencies that are critical in today's tough, highly competitive labor market. iJility's leadership and their openness to integrate our ideas with their experience have been a game changer for us."

In addition to providing jobs, iJility also invests in training and development to create a skilled workforce prepared to tackle today's and tomorrow's challenges.

About iJility

iJility is a leading provider of workforce optimization solutions, specializing in supply chain operations and on-site management. With a focus on reducing turnover and increasing productivity, iJility delivers customized strategies that align with client-specific goals. Their experienced leadership team integrates data-driven decision-making and innovative solutions to address today's competitive labor market challenges. Businesses gain access to scalable, dependable workforce solutions designed to optimize operational efficiency and drive measurable results when they partner with iJility.

