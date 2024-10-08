Israel's Security Model Good Reference Point For Ukraine - Expert

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) First Vice-President of the National Academy of Sciences, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Ukrainian Institute for Security Studies, Volodymyr Horbulin sees Israel's security model, which is based on close defense cooperation with the United States, as a good benchmark for Ukraine.

Horbulin expressed the opinion in an interview with Ukrinform.

"As for Israel's experience, indeed, it is a good reference point for Ukraine. Due to the fact that, in addition to receiving assistance, Israel reached an agreement with the United States to run joint arms design work, it gradually turned into one of the undisputed global leaders in designing and producing hi-end weaponry," said the expert.

In this context, he recalled that together with the U.S., Israel developed the latest Arrow 3 long-range missile defense system.

"At the same time, the United States covered 50 percent of the costs for the system development. As a result, the world's highest rate of missile defense has been achieved, and in addition, more than a dozen NATO countries have requested to acquire the Arrow 3," the scholar noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the United States spent at least $17.9 billion on military aid to Israel after the Hamas attack on the country, which stunned the nation on October 7, 2023.