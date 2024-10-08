Peabody To Host Presentation Providing Enhanced Details About Centurion, The Company's Premium Hard Coking Coal Cornerstone Asset
Date
10/8/2024 8:00:55 AM
ST. LOUIS, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, October 14, 2024, Peabody (NYSE: BTU ) will host a presentation providing enhanced detail about the development of Centurion, the Company's premium hard coking coal cornerstone asset located in Australia's Bowen Basin. A conference call with management is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT on
Monday, October 14, 2024. Following the formal presentation, time will be set aside for questions.
Instructions for the conference call participation and accessing a replay, as well as other investor data, will be available at PeabodyEnergy prior to the call.
Participants may also access the call using the following phone numbers:
|
U.S./North America Toll Free
|
1-866-250-8117
|
International Toll
|
1-412-317-6011
Peabody (NYSE: BTU ) is a leading coal producer, providing essential products for the production of affordable, reliable energy and steel. Our commitment to sustainability underpins everything we do and shapes our strategy for the future. For further information, visit .
Contact:
Karla Kimrey
[email protected]
SOURCE Peabody
