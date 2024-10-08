Miri Technologies Launches X510 Bonding Network Router To Enable Fast, Resilient Internet Anywhere

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Debuting at NAB Show NY, innovative dual-SIM router combines up to seven wired, Wi-Fi, satellite and mobile internet links to withstand service disruptions and increase speed

READING, Pa., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Network startup

Miri Technologies Inc. came out of stealth mode today with the launch of the Miri X510 dual-cellular bonding router. The innovative X510 hardware allows users to combine multiple wired and wireless internet connections into a single, highly resilient that delivers exceptional performance even in remote locations with poor network coverage.

Miri Technologies' X510 dual-SIM bonding network router combines up to seven wired, Wi-Fi, satellite and mobile internet links to enable fast, resilient internet anywhere.

Continue Reading

In today's digitally dependent world, reliable internet connectivity is a necessity. Yet many people still face frequent internet outages, slow speeds and inconsistent service, which all lead to frustration, lower productivity, and even lost income. The Miri X510 router overcomes this challenge, bonding up to seven internet links to bolster reliability and maximize performance for use cases ranging from the uncompromising demands of live event streaming at remote venues to reinforcing business continuity for enterprises and remote workers.

Integrating channel bonding technology from partner Speedify , the Miri X510 can combine Wi-Fi, Gigabit Ethernet, satellite and mobile data connections to enable faster speeds and robust reliability. Automatic failover ensures seamless connectivity even if one internet service provider fails, while the ability to bond 4G LTE and 5G helps overcome network congestion in crowded venues. The router features two SIM slots (SIMs not included) for the integrated 5G and 4G modems; two RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet ports; Wi-Fi 6 connectivity; and two USB ports for optional modems. Bandwidth can be increased even further with Speedify's unique Pair & Share function, which lets the router share data connections from mobile devices on the same network via the Speedify app.

Miri worked closely with respected video production and streaming innovator Magewell on development of the X510 to ensure that the new router would meet the rigorous requirements of broadcasters, live streamers and video production professionals. The Miri X510 will be on display at the Magewell booth (753) at the 2024 NAB Show New York, taking place October 9 and 10 at the Javits Center.

Unlike dedicated video contribution systems that may also bond connections, the Miri X510 is not limited to delivering video and audio and is not tied to any particular codec or streaming protocol. It supports any type of data from financial transactions to live streams in any current or future format.

"While the Miri X510 is ideal for the connectivity needs of everything from public safety and emergency management to retail and hospitality, live event streaming and remote production are two of the most demanding use cases because of their high bandwidth requirements and challenging remote venues," said Ryan Brenneman, CTO of Miri Technologies. "Having the best production gear can be meaningless if you don't have a resilient and fast enough internet connection to bring your live creations to your audience. We designed the X510 specifically with these challenges in mind, and during development have proven its abilities in locations ranging from Wi-Fi congested convention centers to a high-profile live stream from a rural field to hundreds of thousands of social media viewers."

Further reinforcing the X510's suitability for portable uses like on-location video production, the X510 has a compact form factor and features two slots for hot-swappable NP-F batteries (not included). Speedify's bonding technology encrypts traffic to keep users' data secure, and users can choose their preferred Speedify server location for their performance and data sovereignty requirements. The first three months of Speedify subscription (required for network bonding) are included free with Miri X510 purchases.

The Miri X510 has a suggested list price of $1695 USD in the United States (pricing may vary internationally). The Miri X510 will be distributed in the Americas by Mobile Video Devices, Inc. (MVD).

Miri Technologies is now accepting pre-orders for the X510, with shipping expected to begin the first week of November. For more information or to place a pre-order, please visit .

About Miri Technologies, Inc. – Miri Technologies () develops innovative solutions to enable fast, resilient internet anywhere. The company's first product, the X510 dual-SIM bonding router, forges multiple wired and wireless links together to increase speed and withstand network disruptions.

SOURCE Miri Technologies

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED