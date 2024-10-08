World Bank Warns Of China’S Slowing Growth And Regional Effects

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The World has raised concerns about China's economic future, projecting further slowdowns in the coming years.



China's growth is expected to decrease from 4.8% in 2024 to 4.3% in 2025, falling short of the 5% target set by its authorities for 2024.



Several factors contribute to this slowdown. The country is still dealing with the aftermath of strict policies, a prolonged property sector crisis, and weak consumer spending.



In response, Beijing introduced stimulus measures in late 2024, focusing on monetary policy, including interest rate cuts and reduced bank reserve requirements.



Despite these efforts, the World Bank emphasizes the need for deeper reforms to ensure long-term growth. These reforms could involve rebalancing the economy towards consumption-driven growth and addressing income inequality.







China's economic slowdown affects not only its own economy but also has significant implications for neighboring regions. For decades, China's growth has positively impacted its neighbors, but this influence is now diminishing.

East Asia and Pacific Economic Growth Outlook

The East Asia and Pacific region may see growth slow to 4.4% in 2025, down from 4.8% in 2024. Global trade patterns are also shifting due to China's economic situation.



US-China trade tensions have opened opportunities for other countries like Vietnam to link major trading partners. However, new trade rules may limit these countries to a "one-way connector" role.



The World Bank report also examines the impact of new technologies on Asian labor markets. Artificial intelligence poses less of a threat to jobs in the region due to the prevalence of manual labor.



However, this also means that Asian economies may not fully benefit from AI-driven productivity gains. China's economic performance significantly impacts the global economy.



It affects demand for commodities, global supply chains, and investment patterns. As the world's second-largest economy, China's growth remains a critical factor in the global economic outlook.



Policymakers and businesses worldwide must adapt to this new reality and prepare for an era of slower Chinese growth and its cascading effects.



The World Bank's projections serve as a wake-up call for the global economic community as China navigates these challenges and reshapes the global economic landscape.

