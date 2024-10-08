EU Extends Sudan Sanctions Regime For Another Year

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- The European Union announced Tuesday that it has decided to prolong the restrictive measures targeting those responsible for undermining the stability and transition in Sudan, where fighting continues between the Sudanese (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The sanctions under the current Sudan sanctions will remain in place until 10 October 2025, applying to a total of six individuals and six entities.

In a statement, the EU said that those designated are subject to restrictions within the EU, the freezing of assets, and a prohibition on the provision of funds or economic resources to them, either directly or indirectly.

The EU had previously adopted, on 22 January 2024, its first set of restrictive measures against six entities affiliated with the SAF and the RSF, which are responsible for actions undermining Sudan's stability and political transition.

On June 24, 2024, the EU imposed additional sanctions on six individuals from both warring sides.

Today's decision follows the escalation of fighting in Al-Fasher, southwestern Sudan, last month.

The EU condemned the surge in violence in a statement at the time, and said it remains prepared to consider further sanctions, including against those in leadership positions. (end)

