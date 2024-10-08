Egypt: Israeli Aggression On Lebanon Must Be Defused

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Dr. Badr Abdelati on Tuesday called for defusing mounting tension caused y by the Israeli aggression on Lebanon, warning that the situation would lead to very dangerous consequences to the whole region.

The minister expressed his concern during a telephone contact with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati with whom he discussed conditions in Lebanon, said the foreign spokesperson Ambassador Tamim Khalaf in a statement.

The minister during the contact shed light on Cairo's intensive efforts to reach a cease-fire, affirming necessity for restraint in this critical period to avert a regional war.

He also affirmed necessity that the Lebanese national establishments namely the army take charge of restoring stability, and that the UN Security Council Resolution 1701 be implemented.

Moreover, Abdeati affirmed that Egypt would continue to offer political and humanitarian support for Lebanon and urged all parties to elect a new president as soon as possible.

UNSG resolution, issued in 2006 to end hostilities across southern Lebanon, calls, among other things, to restore calm in the south and deploy Lebanese Army troops, as the sole military, force in the region.

Lebanon has been without president and a full-powered government since 2022, against backdrop of local political divisions and parliament's failure to elect a new top leader. (end)

