Ecuador’S Industry Leaders Oppose Electricity Rationing Plan

Industry representatives warned of severe impacts on production, exports, and employment if implemented. At a press conference, business spokespersons expressed concerns about a measure proposed by the National Electricity Operator (Cenace) on social media.



The unofficial plan suggests complete power cuts from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM for 15 days to prevent widespread blackouts. Citizens have already faced extended power rationing since September 23.



María Paz Jervis, president of the Ecuadorian Business Committee (CEE), criticized the "unconsulted" decision. She revealed that industrial parks in Cuenca and Ambato had been disconnected without notice.







Jervis proposed suspending the measure and creating a public-private crisis committee to bring transparency to the electricity sector's situation. She cautioned that an "industrial blackout" could lead to shortages of essential products.



Francisco Jarrín, president of the Guayaquil Chamber of Industries, warned of potential job losses if industries face paralysis. Jarrín noted that the industrial sector consumes 26 percent of Ecuador's electricity.



He highlighted that industries have already generated about 300 megawatts from their own generators to help alleviate the crisis.



Ecuador's power outages worsened in mid-September due to a severe drought affecting hydroelectric plant reservoirs. The suspension of electricity supply from Colombia has further exacerbated the situation.



The energy crisis presents a complex challenge for Ecuador, requiring a balance between industrial productivity and limited electricity resources.



As discussions continue, finding a solution that addresses both economic and energy concerns remains crucial for the country's stability and growth.

