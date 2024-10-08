Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAM) Market Study, Trends, Segmentation, Detailed Analysis And Forecast By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Computer Aided Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As per the report published by Allied Research, the Global Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAM) Market Size was accounted for $2.68 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $5.47 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2028.Increase in use of CAM software in packaging machinery, surge in in activities, and rise in industrializations have boosted the growth of the global computer aided manufacturing market. However, availability of free and open-source CAM software hinders the market growth. On the contrary, surge in adoption of cloud-based solutions and advancements in technologies would open lucrative opportunities in the future.Download Report Sample (150 Pages PDF with Insights) atGrowth of the global computer aided manufacturing market is mainly driven by factors such as rise in use of computer aided manufacturing in packaging machinery, surge in industrialization, and increase in investments of R&D activities in the computer aided manufacturing market. However, availability of free and open-source Computer aided manufacturing is expected to impede the market growth. Conversely, increase in adoption of cloud-based solutions and technological advancements in Computer aided manufacturing are expected to present major opportunities for market expansion in the future.Covid-19 scenario:During the Covid-19 pandemic, the adoption of CAM software was decreased as vendors serving the aerospace and automotive industries reduced their spending amid the pandemic.However, market players in the CAM industry launched updated software versions to meet the increased demand for automation. For instance, DP Technology unveiled ESPRIT 2020, an updated version of its CAM software in April 2020.Buy Now and Get Up to 50% Discount : /purchase-optionsThe global computer aided manufacturing market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated in 2020 in terms of revenue, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period.The global computer aided manufacturing market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Autodesk Inc., Mastercam, SolidCAM Ltd., EdgeCAM, ZWCAD Software Co., Ltd., GRZ Software, BobCAD-CAM, Inc., Cimatron Group, Camnetics, Inc., MecSoft Corporation, Dassault Systèmes, and Siemens Product Lifecycle Management Software Inc.For Purchase Enquiry:Trending Reports:Global Network Slicing MarketGlobal Virtual Private Network MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

