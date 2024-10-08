(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 8 (KUNA)

1955 -- The American expedition inaugurated a hospital at a grand ceremony attended by the Amir Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

1961 -- The first Kuwaiti ambassador to the UK Khalifa Al-Ghunaim delivered his credentials to the British Queen.

2002 -- A US Marine was shot dead and another wounded in an attack by gunmen on Failaka Island.

2007 -- Kuwait won two awards at the International Informatics Summit.

2007 -- Sheikh Salem Sabah Al-Salem passed away at age 69. The deceased held several posts including minister of Social Affairs, Minister of Interior, and Minister of Defense. He was head of the national committee for POWs affairs.

2012 -- The Kuwaiti jet ski team won the first place along with the US and Thailand in the international tournament held in the US.

2020 -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah took the oath at the parliament.

2021 -- Prime Minister Diwan's Adviser Faisal Al-Hajji died at age 74.

2022 -- Kuwaiti Rased Al-Dawas won world title in 2022 World Jet Ski Championship in the pro stock category held in State of Arizona's Lake Havasu, United States.

2022 -- The World Medical Association (WMA) elected Kuwait Medical Association (KMA) as president for 2023-2024.

2022 -- Photographer Mohammad Murad won first place at an international natural photography event held in Spain.