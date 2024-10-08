Injury Toll In Russian Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region Grows To Six

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Six people were in Russia's air strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region on Monday, October 7.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, wrote this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Five men and one woman were injured as a result of Russian on Zaporizhzhia,” he posted.

The invaders struck 392 times throughout the day at 13 towns across the Zaporizhzhia region. In particular, Russian launched nine air strikes on Zaporizhzhia, Orikhiv, Mala Tokmachka, and Novodarivka.

Enemy fires 39 times at border areas ofregion on Monday

As many as 225 UAVs of various modifications attacked Lobkove, Hulyaypole, Novodarivka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne and Malynivka. Thirteen MLRS attacks hit Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Malynivka and Mala Tokmachka. A total of 145 artillery attacks were carried out Lobkove, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Levadne and Preobrazhenka.

“We have received 16 reports of damage or destruction caused to residential buildings and infrastructure,” summarized Fedorov.

As reported, the enemy hit an infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia on October 7. Three people were reported injured.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia RMA