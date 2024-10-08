Mohammed Zubair Faces FIR Over Tweet Concerning Yati Narsinghanand

( MENAFN - Live Mint) Ghaziabad have filed an FIR against Mohammed Zubair, co-founder of Alt-News, for allegedly promoting enmity among religious groups and other offences following a complaint by an aide of controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand over his social posts, according to police.

