Mohammed Zubair Faces FIR Over Tweet Concerning Yati Narsinghanand
Date
10/8/2024 12:00:15 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Ghaziabad Police have filed an FIR against Mohammed Zubair, co-founder of Alt-News, for allegedly promoting enmity among religious groups and other offences following a complaint by an aide of controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand over his social media posts, according to police.
