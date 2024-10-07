Kuwait A Key Importer Of Poultry From Brazil

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Kuwait was the 10th biggest importer of poultry from Brazil in September, the Brazilian Animal Protein Association (ABPA ) reported this Monday (7). The Arab country purchased 13,100 tons of product during the month, up 66.2% from September 2023.

The leading buyer of Brazilian poultry in September was China at 55,100 tons imported, down 3.4% year-on-year. The second biggest destination was the United Arab Emirates, at 41,400 tons imported, up 17.6%. Saudi Arabia, the fourth biggest destination, purchased 29,900 tons worth of poultry from Brazil, up 5.9% from September 2023.

Total poultry exports from Brazil in September came out to 485,000 tons, up 22.1% from September 2023. This was the second biggest shipped volume on record, trailing only March 2023 figures. Exports grossed USD 953.8 million, up 32.6% from September of last year.

Translated by Gabriel Pomerancblum

Ari Dias/AEN

