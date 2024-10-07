Kingdom's Oil Derivatives Demand Up 1.7% In 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - station consumption of oil derivatives increased by 1.7 per cent last year compared with 2022, according to the and Minerals Regulatory Commission's (EMRC) statistical bulletin.

The figures showed a 6.8 per cent decline in demand for 90-octane gasoline, while demand for 95-octane rose by 2.8 per cent.

Diesel consumption also saw a notable increase of 8.9 per cent, and experienced a sharp rise of 34.8 per cent, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The number of licenses issued in the oil and derivatives sector grew by 14.7 per cent.

Licenses for petrol stations went up by 58.8 per cent, while those for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) installations rose by 15.2 per cent, according to the bulletin.

The number of licenses for LPG storage doubled, marking a 100 per cent increase.

Licenses for LPG cylinder distribution centres saw a decline of 25 per cent.