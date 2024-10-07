SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals Announces Partnership With Releaf Clinic To Bring Innovative Cannabis Solutions To UK Patients

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This collaboration marks the synergy of two vertically integrated fast-growing companies.

LISBON, PORTUGAL, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Releaf, the UK's fastest-growing medical cannabis clinic, to bring innovative cannabis-based treatments to Releaf's rapidly expanding patient base.As part of the collaboration, SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals will provide Releaf patients with exclusive access to its Indica Essentials product line. They will also have other formulations available in the future, including our mint line, specifically designed to enhance patient outcomes and compliance. SOMAÍ's broadest cannabis-based extract portfolio focuses on meeting patient needs by offering improved performance and better-tasting treatments. Each formula combines various THC/CBD ratios, genetics, and terpene profiles, addressing various medical conditions."At SOMAÍ, we are constantly innovating to meet the evolving needs of patients worldwide," said Michael Sassano, the founder and interim CEO at SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals. "Partnering with Releaf allows us to extend our reach to thousands of patients in the UK who can now access our high-quality, full-spectrum products, helping them improve their quality of life through tailored medical cannabis treatments. With over 100+ extract SKUs and an array of indoor non-irradiated flower, SOMAÍ offers one of the most comprehensive portfolios to address diverse patient needs."Releaf stands out in the UK market, being the fastest-growing medical cannabis clinic in the UK, with over 3,000 new patients joining the platform each month. Releaf has vertically integrated into the supply chain, including the only UK-grown cannabis-based medicinal product (CBMP) and a commitment to ensuring that treatment plans are never interrupted. Releaf's Patient Charter guarantees medication consistency and fast delivery, making it a trusted medical cannabis provider in the UK.This new partnership will bolster Releaf's mission to provide best-in-class healthcare, offering timely, evidence-based treatment options for patients seeking relief from chronic conditions."Since launching Releaf in February '24 after two years of planning and investment, it's been so important for Releaf to form deep strategic alliances with healthcare-focused providers. SOMAÍ ticked all of our boxes: long-term ambition, quality products, innovation paths that are focussed on healthcare and quality of life improvement for patients, to name but a few," said Tim Kirby, Chief Executive Officer at Releaf. The UK market has stagnated since legislation changed to make CBPM available in the UK in 2018 due to the incumbent providers' inability to go to market effectively and educate and inform the CBPM naive. Releaf has redefined the sector in the UK, and with partners such as SOMAÍ in lockstep as to market approach, we are set to be as big as the entire sector is today (c. 35,000 patients) within 12 months at our current patient onboarding volumes."Both SOMAÍ and Releaf share a commitment to educating patients on the benefits of medical cannabis through evidence-based information and making life-changing treatments accessible. With Releaf's rapidly growing patient base and SOMAÍ's innovative product offerings, the partnership promises to enhance the UK's medical cannabis landscape and deliver positive health outcomes for thousands of patients.About SOMAÍ PharmaceuticalsSOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals is a leading EU-GMP vertically integrated Multi-Country Operator (MCO) company with a global footprint of distribution for the largest and most advanced EU GMP-certified cannabinoid-containing pharmaceutical extract portfolio.At SOMAÍ, we are building a leading global brand with the most robust pipeline of innovative cannabis-based therapeutics. We envision a world where people live a healthy lifestyle empowered by natural cannabis medicine.SOMAÍ owns a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and indoor cultivation in Lisbon, Portugal, and has global sales teams in the largest medical cannabis markets. We are continuing to make acquisitions and global brand partnerships that make us one of a few and the first European-based vertically integrated companies in the EU able to cater to the diverse needs of fast-growing global cannabis markets.About ReleafAt Releaf, we put the patient experience first; we're shaping the future of Medical Cannabis in the UK, breaking down barriers and educating the wider community on the life-changing benefits of CBMPs.Releaf entered the UK market in February 2024, at a time when the Medical Cannabis sector was struggling with stagnation. Now the fastest-growing clinic in the UK, we are seeing in excess of 100 patients/day as of September 2024, with our patient base set to exceed the current size of the entire UK sector within 12 months (currently estimated at 45,000).We're redefining the way Medical Cannabis supports treatment plans for an underserved segment of the UK population. Offering an innovative, specialist approach to patient care and addressing issues such as a fragmented supply chain, poor patient acquisition strategies, and a lack of clinical excellence.

