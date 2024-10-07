Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT
Date
10/7/2024 8:10:29 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah receives visiting Malaysian Defense Minister Mohammad Nordin.
TUNIS -- Tunisian President Kais Saied wins presidential elections by landslide.
BEIRUT -- Israeli Occupation airstrikes on areas in eastern and southern Lebanon kill at least six people.
VIENNA -- OPEC basket price goes up by USD 2.76 to USD 77.66 pb on Friday.
BRUSSELS -- The 2024 Nobel Prize in medicine is awarded to the two American scientists Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for the discovery of microRNA.
ISLAMABAD -- At least three people, including two Chinese nationals, are killed and 11 others injured in a blast near airport in Pakistan's Karachi city. (end) gb
