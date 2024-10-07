عربي


CHAI Launches API For Social AI After Strong Q3 Growth Hitting 1.2M DAU

10/7/2024 7:31:04 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHAI is a Palo Alto based startup that is growing quickly, hitting over 40% growth in Q3 2024. Their team currently consists of 12 engineers and they are aggressively hiring and planning massive expansion

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CHAI initially had an app which is used by 1.2 million people a day, but has decided to branch out to offering B2B and B2C API after large demand from companion apps, chat apps, and social platforms.

The API is priced to compete with OpenAI gpt-4o-mini.

CHAI has demonstrated their model has significant uplift in retention and monetization rates for their AI, which has been optimized to be more entertaining, engaging and fun. Whereas most other AI API in the space are still focusing on accuracy and reasoning.

CHAI is a Palo Alto based startup that is growing quickly, hitting over 40% growth in Q3 2024. Their team currently consists of 12 engineers and they are aggressively hiring and planning massive expansion.

Press Contact:
Tom Lu
+1 (626) 594-8966

