Inline Aviation Group Rolls Out Upassisttm - An Evolutionary Supplemental Maintenance And Multi-Faceted Card Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UpAssistTM by InLine Group introduces an evolutionary maintenance and comprehensive support program for general aviation aircraft featuring world-wide Aircraft on Ground (AOG) assistance, parts procurement, 24/7 technical support, records management, quality control & oversight, supplemental air charter, and much more.



Clients can enjoy discounts of up to 20% off InLine's standard hourly rates, along with a wide range of value-added services exclusively managed by a dedicated UpAssistTM support team.

Beyond InLine's growing White Plains, New York based team of highly experienced FAA licensed mechanics, UpAssistTM leverages an extensive network of carefully chosen repair stations, Fixed Base Operators (FBOs), and industry partners.

According to Eric Faulkner, Partner and CEO of InLine Aviation Group, - "UpAssistTM is a seismic shift from traditional, pure play, on-demand (AOG) maintenance support

offering a best in class maintenance and multi services solution that aircraft owners will appreciate and maintenance directors will love. Fundamentally, program economics fill a real value gap especially during AOG events when repair costs can easily soar leaving owners most exposed." UpAssistTM clients will benefit from priority access to InLine's FAA licensed mechanics, enhanced parts purchasing power, and a dedicated support team. Entry-level pricing starts at just $10,000 with more extensive plans based on aircraft type and fleet size.

About - InLine Aviation Group is a full service aircraft maintenance company headquartered at the Westchester County Airport led by industry veterans with over 70 years of aviation industry experience, backed by a growing team of highly skilled, FAA licensed technicians.

InLine Aviation Group

Eric Faulkner - CEO

(914) 431-2133 or Toll Free 1-877-4 LINE MX (454-6369)



[email protected]

SOURCE InLine Aviation Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED