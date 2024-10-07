Caribbean Flavours Set To Take Centre Stage At SIAL Paris 2024 

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)



'Absolutely Caribbean' pavilion at SIAL Paris 2024 will feature 26 unique Caribbean brands.

Companies from Barbados, Haiti, Jamaica, Saint Lucia, and Trinidad and Tobago are taking part. Caribbean products on show will include sauces, condiments, chocolate, coffee, and cakes.

By Caribbean Export

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – Vibrant, original, exotic, and diverse Caribbean flavours are set to command attention at 'SIAL Paris 2024' when 26 regional businesses display their one-of-a-kind products at the world's biggest food tradeshow from 19-23 October.

The carefully curated group of established and emerging Caribbean agro-processors will exhibit their products under the 'Absolutely Caribbean' umbrella supplied by the Caribbean Export Development Agency with financial support from the European Union.

“Caribbean Export is thrilled to be supporting 26 Caribbean brands at this year's installation of SIAL Paris, one of the world's premiere food expos, with thousands of visitors expected over the five-day period. Following a competitive process, we selected a diverse but quality range of products that we believe highlight the best of the Caribbean. We have worked closely with the brands, and together with European partners, provided a training series on export requirements to ensure firm capacity and expertise to access the European market.

The brands will be represented by individual firms, but also trade promotion organisations from across the region, a partnership we are proud of,” said Natasha Edwin-Walcott, manager (ag), competitiveness & export development, Caribbean Export.

Thousands of industry buyers and media who visit the 'Absolutely Caribbean' booth over the course of the show's five days will get the chance to enjoy a tantalising variety of Caribbean food inspired by, and infused with, fresh, locally sourced ingredients such as mango, pineapple, passion fruit, and coconut, and made using sustainable and ethical manufacturing practices.

Haitian chocolate producer Choko Lakay is one of the regional businesses set to share its story at SIAL Paris 2024. This company started in 2016 and now helps support over 200 female farmers grow organic, sustainable cacao for a range of premium products such as cocoa butter, cocoa nibs, cocoa tea, chocolate soap and massage oil.

Dark Seamoss from Saint Lucia will also present its suite of ocean-farmed, organic products at SIAL. Dark Seamoss's range of healthy drinks and concentrated powders tap into the benefits of sea moss as a fibre-rich prebiotic that boosts good bacteria in the gut and helps to lower cholesterol .

All the 'Absolutely Caribbean' specialty food brands at SIAL plan to take full advantage of global interest in Caribbean cuisine which has continued to grow ever since it was identified in 2022 as one of the top food trends by the US National Restaurant Association .

In addition, research on the 'Top Ten Trends for 2024 ' in the global food and beverage market by Innova found that two-thirds of consumers are“open to trying new global cuisines” and these can include“authentic, adventurous foreign dishes, as well as globally-influenced dishes made with local ingredients”. This aptly demonstrates the export potential for Caribbean-based food around the world.

Adventurous customers are continually craving bold, innovative, naturally healthy flavours and Caribbean food ticks every single box, which makes the 'Absolutely Caribbean' booth at SIAL a must-visit area where attendees can expect delicious tastings, interesting interactions, and memorable stories.

We invite industry buyers and media to visit the 'Absolutely Caribbean' brand at Booth 4 K 083 , and look forward to demonstrating exactly what makes Caribbean food truly exceptional.

The post Caribbean flavours set to take centre stage at SIAL Paris 2024 appeared first on Caribbean News Global .