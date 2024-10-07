W Communications Opens In Iceland

(MENAFN- PRovoke) REYKJAVIK - Independent agency W Communications is opening its fourth international office, expanding to Iceland under the name W/Nordic.



W already worked on projects in Iceland in collaboration with consulting firm Instrument and advertising agency Brandenburg.



The new Reykjavik office will be

led by Kristjáni Schram (pictured, right), vice-president of W/Nordic, with two full-time employees at launch. Schram will also continue in his role as lead strategist and partner at Instrument. W's international vice president Lucy Austin (pictured, centre) based in London, will co-ordinate the global offices.



W Communications owner Warren Johnson said the new venture would enable Icelandic companies to tap into W's global network – which also includes operations in London, New York and Singapore – as well as supporting global brands who need a Nordic presence.



"We have seen a huge appetite from Icelandic brands and companies in further globalising their business, not only from a commercial point of view, but sharing the wealth of innovation and ingenuity they provide,” said Johnson.“The country's geographical position also provides a natural connective opportunity between North America and Europe, especially in the Nordic countries.”



He added:“Global campaigns are most effective when informed by hyper-local insights and activated through trusted partners, which is why our collaboration with Instrument is an important link in our plans in Iceland."



W now has a team of around 200 globally, working for brands including Sony, Unilever, British Airways and Disney.

