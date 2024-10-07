'India Will Come To Pakistan For Champions Trophy'
Date
10/7/2024 3:15:30 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Islamabad- Pakistan cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is confident that the Indian team will travel to Pakistan for next year's ICC Champions Trophy.
'Indian team mujhe puri umeed hai. Abhi tak koi aisi cheej nahi hai jiski wajeh se vo postpone karey ya cancel karey. Toh sari teams aayengi (I am confident that the Indian team will come to Pakistan. Till now there has been no incident which might force the postponement or cancellation of the Champions Trophy, so all the teams will definitely come),' Naqvi said during a media interaction in Lahore.
The BCCI has not yet confirmed India's participation in the Champions Trophy, which is slated to be held in Pakistan in February-March.
BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla said last week India's participation in the Champions Trophy will depend on government approval.
