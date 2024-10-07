Kashmir Marathon: Div Com Reviews Overall Progress

The event, set to being on October 20, will have two categories: the seven-hour long Full Marathon and the Half Marathon which is three-hour long. Over two thousand registrations have been made from across the country and various other nations.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner SMC, Dr Owais Ahmad; Director Tourism, VC LCMA, ADC Srinagar, SSP Traffic, Commandant SDRF, Srinagar, Director Health Services Kashmir, officers KPDCL, R&B, Youth Services & Sports, and other concerned departments.

On the occasion, Div Com reviewed arrangements at the venue with respect to electricity, sanitation, Aid Centres, toilet facilities and seating arrangements.

The meeting deliberated over the selection of different patches of route and establishment of Aid Stations after every 250 meters.

The meeting also discussed the traffic plan to

ensure smooth conduct of historic event in Srinagar.

Div Com also reviewed the readiness of water ambulances in the Dal Lake and evacuation plan during any medical exigency.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now