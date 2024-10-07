State Of The Cannabis Industry: Blank Rome Hosts Premier Conference Featuring Top Industry Leaders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boston, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is set to host the eighth annual“State of the Cannabis Industry” conference, gathering leading professionals to analyze and discuss the many challenges and opportunities facing the multibillion-dollar cannabis sector. The will take place on Monday, October 21, 2024, from 8:30 am to 6:00 pm ET at The Westin Waltham Boston with a live stream option available.

“Eight years ago, Scott Moskol and I produced and hosted our first 'State of the Cannabis Industry' conference. We are thrilled to bring our conference to Blank Rome to continue what is recognized nationally as the premier forum and networking platform for top cannabis professionals to share ideas that drive the industry forward,” said Frank A. Segall , partner and co-chair of Blank Rome's Boston Office and Cannabis Practice.“Though legalizing medicinal and recreational use in many states encourages a better investment climate, hurdles like banking restrictions, high taxes, lack of capital, rescheduling delays, and illegal market competition persist. We are excited to hear from our panelists on how they tackle these issues and plan to seize future market opportunities.”

“The cannabis industry is maturing rapidly,” added Scott H. Moskol , partner and co-chair of the Cannabis Practice.“Several factors are contributing to a promising future for the cannabis sector, including market growth, consumer demand for diverse products, an evolving regulatory landscape, and increased investment in the market, yet challenges still exist. This is an excellent moment for industry leaders to convene at our conference and explore opportunities in this expanding sector and address those challenges.”

The conference will explore various topics, featuring panels with numerous industry professionals. One notable session,“Blazing the Trail: Current Issues & Future Insights from a Panel of the Industry's Top Cannabis CEOs,” will include:



Laurie Holcomb, CEO of Gold Flora;

Jon Levine, CEO of MariMed;

Jason Wild, Executive Chairman of TerrAscend; and Samuel Brill, CEO of Ascend Wellness Holdings.

The panel“Cannabis Capital: Show Me the Money – Financing Challenges and Future Outlook” will discuss the vital need for funding in the expanding cannabis industry and feature leading finance executives, such as:



James Daley, Senior Vice President at Needham Bank;

David Kite, Managing Partner at Chicago Atlantic Group;

Patrick Kim, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Altmore Capital; and Matthew Hawkins, Founder and Managing Partner at Entourage Effect Capital.

Other panels will discuss exiting the cannabis industry, tax mitigation and employee stock ownership programs in cannabis, and farm bill and cannabis rescheduling. Attendees will include multi-state operators, retailers, cultivators, product manufacturers, delivery operators, investment bankers, banking and financial institutions, venture capital firms, accounting firms, insurance firms, brand license companies, consultants, regulators, and packagers.

Conference sponsors include platinum sponsors Needham Bank, PKF O'Connor Davies, and HUB International, joined by OPUS Consulting; North Easton Savings Bank; Marcum LLP; Lighthouse Biz Solutions; Withum; Shield Financial Compliance; AAFCPAs Cannabis Practice; and PGP Capital Advisors, LLC.

To register for the event, visit: State of the Cannabis Industry Conference Registration, Mon, Oct 21, 2024 at 8:30 AM | Eventbrite .

The market leading, national Cannabis practice-founded by Frank A. Segall and Scott H. Moskol, who are recognized nationally as trailblazing attorneys in the cannabis industry-joined Blank Rome as a group in May 2024, and were among the first in the United States to develop and use their extensive corporate, mergers and acquisitions (“M&A”), and finance experience to create a practice specifically targeted toward the cannabis industry over a decade ago. Today, the firm provides corporate, M&A, tax, regulatory, finance, restructuring, and litigation counsel to clients navigating the complex legal and business framework surrounding the cannabis industry.

