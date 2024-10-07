Localprobook Revolutionizes Roofing Industry With Launch Of Lpbroofing App

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

lpbRoofing - roof and gutter measuring app

lpbRoofing app

LocalProBook launches lpbRoofing app, a mobile solution for quick roof and gutter measurements, tailored for small roofing and guttering businesses.

- Pavel Buyeu, co-Founder of LocalProBook

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LocalProBook, a forward-thinking software development startup, is proud to announce the launch of lpbRoofing, an innovative roof and gutter measuring app now available for iOS (iPhone and iPad) and Android devices. This powerful yet easy-to-use app is designed to simplify the measurement and estimating process for small roofing and guttering companies.

The lpbRoofing app serves as a fundamental tool for generating roof and gutter measurement reports , along with precise estimates. The measurement reports include all key roof and gutter elements, such as eaves, hips, valleys, rakes, ridges, flashes for roofs, and downspouts for gutter systems. Users can also measure and document the square footage of each slope, taking into account different pitches.

Based on these reports, roofing professionals can quickly create estimates by adding products and their respective prices. To streamline the estimating process, the app already comes preloaded with eight shingle brands and their complete roofing systems. This makes lpbRoofing a practical and efficient solution for small local businesses that want to provide accurate estimates to their clients.

Aimed specifically at small roofing and guttering companies with up to 15 employees, the lpbRoofing app allows projects to be seamlessly transferred between team members, providing flexibility and efficiency for busy teams. The app is available on a subscription basis with unlimited projects per month, or users can opt for a plan with a set number of prepaid projects.

LocalProBook aims to capture 5% of the market for roof and gutter measurement services in the first phase of its launch. Looking forward, the company plans to further enhance the product, developing it into a comprehensive CRM system for roofing companies, with additional investments planned for the second phase.

"Our goal with lpbRoofing is to empower small roofing companies to simplify measurements and estimates, making tools accessible on mobile devices for faster, accurate service," said Pavel Buyeu , co-Founder of LocalProBook.

About LocalProBook

LocalProBook is a software development startup focused on creating innovative solutions for the home improvement industry. The company is committed to helping small businesses thrive by providing cutting-edge tools that enhance productivity and streamline daily operations.

How to measure a roof and compose a roof replacement estimate via the lpbRoofing app

