TCI Unveils Promising GLP-1 Formula Clinical Trial Results For Advanced Weight Management

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TAIPEI, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TCI Co., Ltd. ("TCI"), a global CDMO leader in and skincare solutions, is pleased to announce the successful results of its recent clinical trial of the GLP-1 Formula, a natural supplement designed to support weight management in adults. The clinical trial, conducted from October 25 to December 31, 2023, demonstrated that the formula was effective in promoting significant among the 560 participants, who collectively lost a total of 2,732 kg. *

Participants aged 18 to 75 were instructed to take one sachet containing seven tablets of GLP-1 Formula daily before lunch. The trial results revealed an average weight loss of 4.9 kg per participant. Furthermore, over 59.3% of participants successfully lost at least 4 kg of their baseline body weight by the trial's end. These compelling results highlight the potential of the GLP-1 Formula as an effective, natural approach to weight management. *

Developed by TCI, the GLP-1 Formula is designed to enhance the secretion of GLP-1 naturally, a hormone known for regulating appetite and promoting satiety. By using a blend of natural plant extracts, probiotics, and amino acids such as phenylalanine and leucine, the formula effectively stimulates GLP-1 secretion, leading to appetite suppression and weight reduction. *

"Our mission is to provide innovative, effective solutions for health and wellness, and the results of this trial affirm that GLP-1 Formula could play a significant role in supporting weight management," said Chi-Fu Chiang, Head of Research and Design at TCI. "We are excited to offer a product that not only achieves impressive weight loss but also provides a natural alternative for those struggling with weight." *

The success of this trial marks a major milestone for TCI in its ongoing commitment to developing natural, science-backed solutions for addressing global wellness challenges.

Please visit to learn more.

About TCI

TCI Co., Ltd. is a global leader in dietary supplements and cosmetics ODM with over 40 years of experience. Operating from seven production sites worldwide, including the US, Japan, China, and Taiwan, with products distributed in 65 countries. TCI's subsidiaries include TCI BIO, MBI, TCI GENE, TCI LIVING, IOPACKAGE, and PETFOOD.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Results may vary.

