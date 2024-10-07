Revolutionary Nordlystm System From Candela Arrives At Medical Esthetics Boutique

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Stephanie Tewksbury, ARPN

Discover Flawless Skin with Advanced Skin Resurfacing in Manchester, NH

- Stephanie Tewksbury, ARPNMANCHESTER, NH, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Medical Esthetics Boutique in Manchester, NH, is thrilled to introduce the revolutionary NordlysTM system from Candela, bringing state-of-the-art skin rejuvenation to our clients. We are proud to be the first in the area to offer this innovative treatment, which was awarded the 2022 Aesthetic Awards Device of the Year and featured on NBC's Today Show. This advanced system provides a non-invasive solution for improving skin texture, tone, and overall complexion.Meet Our Expert: Stephanie Tewksbury, ARPNAt Medical Esthetics Boutique, you're in expert hands with Stephanie Tewksbury, ARPN, a board-certified Acute Care Nurse Practitioner with over 25 years of healthcare experience. Stephanie earned her Bachelor's Degree in Nursing from Boston College and her Master's in the Science of Nursing from the MGH Institute of Health Professions in Boston. After a successful career in oncology, she transitioned to aesthetic medicine in 2022, bringing her extensive medical expertise and passion for skincare to our clients.From Stephanie:“I appreciate all the opportunities and experiences I've had and bring to you my passion for skincare and esthetic medicine. Whether you're addressing lines, wrinkles, anti-aging concerns, scarring, sun damage, or hyperpigmentation, you can trust that you're in caring hands. I'll listen to your concerns and provide honest guidance to help you reach your esthetic goals.”Stephanie is dedicated to helping clients build confidence through their appearance, focusing on safety, natural results, and realistic expectations.Personalized Skin Resurfacing with the NordlysTM LaserThe NordlysTM system offers unparalleled versatility, combining fractional and infrared laser capabilities to treat various skin concerns with precision. Whether you're looking to reduce visible signs of aging, minimize sun damage, or even out your skin texture, our tailored approach ensures results that fit your unique skin type and goals.How it Works:NordlysTM laser skin resurfacing uses fractional laser technology to deliver microscopic laser beams to the skin. These beams create small areas of heated tissue, triggering the body's natural healing response, stimulating collagen production, and encouraging the growth of new, healthy skin cells. This process leads to smoother, clearer, and more youthful skin with minimal downtime.Benefits of NordlysTM Laser Skin Resurfacing:- Smoother Skin Texture: Achieve a softer and more even skin surface.- Reduced Lines and Wrinkles: Minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles with precise laser technology.- Improved Skin Tone: Even out pigmentation and reduce the appearance of sunspots, age spots, and freckles.- Scar Reduction: Effectively diminish acne scars and other types of scarring.- Enhanced Skin Tightness: Promote collagen production for firmer, tighter skin.- Minimal Downtime: Enjoy noticeable improvements without the long recovery period often associated with traditional laser treatments.Why Choose NordlysTM at Medical Esthetics Boutique?With the NordlysTM system, we can deliver light energy deep into the skin to stimulate collagen production and reduce unwanted pigmentation, leaving your skin looking smoother, clearer, and more radiant. The advanced technology offers customizable settings, ensuring a treatment plan designed specifically for your skin's needs.“We're thrilled to bring this advanced system to Medical Esthetics Boutique, offering our clients the best in IPL and laser technology with minimal downtime,” said Stephanie Tewksbury, ARPN.Book Your NordlysTM Treatment Today!Ready to rejuvenate your skin? Call us at (603) 732-2507 to schedule your consultation and learn more about how the NordlysTM system can help you achieve beautiful, glowing skin.Experience the future of skin resurfacing and discover your path to a more youthful complexion at The Medical Esthetic Boutique!

