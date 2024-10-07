Kherson Bombing: Casualty Toll Up To 20

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of those in a Russian targeting a residential area in Kherson, Southern Ukraine, has increased to 20, including two toddlers, 2 and 4 years of age.

That's according to the municipal military administration , Ukrinform reports.

"It is already confirmed that 20 people were injured as a result of an attack by enemy aircraft on Kherson," the statement reads.

It is noted that a man, 63, was rushed to hospital. He suffered a contusion, explosive and closed craniocerebral injuries.

Consequences of the Russian airstrike on Kherson / Photo: National Police

In, 14 apartment buildings, 2 kindergartens, school were damaged by air strike

As reported earlier by the Kherson MMA, an 18-year-old teenager also reported to a medical facility with a mine-explosive injury and cuts to his leg. A man, 66, suffered a mine-explosive injury from the blast wave as one of the four KAB glide bombs hit the ground in the central district of Kherson.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported on the consequences of the airstrike on Facebook, uploading the corresponding video.