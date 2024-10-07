Two Relatives Shot Dead By Unknown Assailants In Bannu

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In Bannu's Domel Tehsil, two individuals were shot dead by unknown assailants, confirmed. The victims, identified as Salman and Tayefullah, were relatives traveling together on a motorcycle when they were fatally attacked within the jurisdiction of Domel Police Station.

Authorities recovered a Kalashnikov and other belongings from the victims, and a case has been registered against unidentified suspects. Both bodies were transferred to the hospital, and the police have initiated a formal investigation into the incident.