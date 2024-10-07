Saudi Hospital Preforms Life-saving Minimally Invasive Aneurysm Repair

(MENAFN- Epress release) Riyadh

In a medical first for the Middle East, King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre KFSHRC successfully repaired a ruptured abdominal aortic aneurysm in a 61-year-old patient with complex health issues. This minimally invasive procedure, performed using branched stent technology, offers a safer and faster recovery alternative to traditional surgery for high-risk patients.

The patient suffered from hypertension, kidney dysfunction, and vasculitis, placing him at nearly 100% risk of death with conventional open surgery. KFSHRC's skilled medical team utilized advanced techniques, including :

• Branched stent technology : This minimally invasive approach avoids major incisions, minimizing trauma and recovery time.

• High-resolution 3D imaging : This provided precise patient anatomy details, crucial for accurate stent placement.

• Real-time cerebral blood flow monitoring ensured continued blood supply to vital organs like the kidneys and intestines.

This groundbreaking procedure highlights KFSHRC's unwavering commitment to healthcare innovation. The team successfully navigated this complex case by leveraging cutting-edge technologies, saving the patient's life.

KFSHRC's dedication to excellence extends beyond this recent achievement. The hospital boasts an impressive record of accolades including:

• Ranked #1 in the Middle East and #20 globally among the top 250 Academic Medical Centers (2nd consecutive year)

• Recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East (2024 Brand Finance)

• Listed among the world's best smart hospitals for 2025 (Newsweek)





MENAFN07102024006549014258ID1108753315