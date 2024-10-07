Healthcare Strategist Beth Price Joins Guidehouse

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Transformative leader bolsters firm's drive to advance healthcare delivery through innovative solutions

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a global consultancy providing advisory, digital, and managed services to the commercial and public sectors, has appointed veteran and oncology specialist Beth Price as a partner in the firm's segment.

Price will play a pivotal role in guiding healthcare providers and payers through strategy formulation, implementation, and resilience. She will focus on expanding Guidehouse's capabilities across operational performance, delivery model transformation, and financial improvement, providing clients with tailored solutions that solve industry challenges and anticipate future trends.

"Beth's extensive experience as both an executive and consultant make her a tremendous addition to the Guidehouse Health team," said Timothy Kinney, partner and Payer/Provider leader at Guidehouse. "Her profound understanding of the healthcare landscape and her proven success in leading strategic initiatives will further strengthen our ability to deliver innovative solutions that support our clients' missions in this dynamic market."

Price brings more than 30 years of experience advising community and integrated delivery networks, cancer centers, academic medical centers, and independent oncology practices on evolving their operating models and growth strategies to drive performance improvement. This includes advanced proficiency in strategy development, transactions, financial and operational performance, physician recruitment and compensation models, and program and service line strategy.

Price has held leadership positions across a diverse range of prestigious organizations, in both healthcare delivery and consulting. She previously served as CEO and executive director of an academic medical center-affiliated national cancer institute. In addition, she led the creation of a national clinical research network organization and served as its first chief operating officer.

serves providers, government agencies, life sciences companies, payers, and other healthcare organizations. Backed by proven success in modernizing and innovating healthcare services, finances, and operations, the firm delivers a comprehensive approach to solving interrelated industry challenges.

