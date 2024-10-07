GR8 People Launches SMS Marketing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Empowering recruiters to engage talent at scale with a comprehensive that puts SMS and email campaign management in one place.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, GR8 People introduces innovative SMS Marketing as the latest enhancement to The Everyone PlatformTM, their comprehensive AI-Powered Talent Platform. This new feature enables recruiting teams to leverage text message campaigns to reach, nurture, and retain their talent at scale, all within the same platform that already includes CRM, ATS, AI and Automation, Recruiting Event Management, automated nurture campaigns, and more.This comprehensive platform, designed to manage all aspects of the hiring cycle for full-time, part-time, contingent, and gig workers, now allows for personalized SMS campaigns alongside existing text features, including person-to-person bi-directional communication and automated workflow notifications.GR8 People's new SMS Marketing functionality empowers recruiters to:. Engage at Scale: Reach thousands of candidates instantly on their preferred channel fostering deeper connections and accelerating the hiring process.. Boost Communication: Enjoy significantly higher open rates compared to email and deliver timely updates, job postings, and gather information with ease.. Personalize Outreach: Leverage advanced filtering to send targeted messages that resonate with specific candidate groups, maximizing engagement.Effortless Communication, Measurable Results:. Schedule messages for optimal timing.. Respect candidate preferences with“quiet time” settings.. Track campaign performance with detailed metrics.. Get seen with text messages boasting sky-high open rates compared to email.. Reach talent on their phones, anytime, even if they're not actively searching.. Keep candidates informed and engaged for a smoother process.. Reach a broad audience for less compared to traditional communication methods."The availability of SMS Marketing in The Everyone PlatformTM marks a pivotal moment for recruiters. It's about seizing the opportunity to nurture talent at scale through their preferred channel. With this advancement, recruiters can instantly connect with thousands of candidates, building meaningful relationships and accelerating hiring processes. The impact is immediate and profound, revolutionizing how recruitment teams engage and elevate talent." - Jayne Kettles, Chief Product Officer at GR8 PeopleNurture Talent Relationships, Drive EfficiencySMS Marketing in The Everyone PlatformTM provides a powerful new way to nurture talent relationships at scale. The suite of SMS features streamlines communication, keeps candidates informed and engaged, and accelerates the hiring process.

