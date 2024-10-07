Muslim Women Meet With Hostage Families Ahead Of October 7Th

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- American Muslim & Multifaith Women's Empowerment Council (AMMWEC ) Meets with Hostage Families from Israel in a Show of SolidarityAs the one-year anniversary of the tragic events of October 7, 2022, approaches, the American Muslim & Multifaith Women's Empowerment Council had a significant meeting, along with Muslim Women Speaker (MWS) with families of hostages still held captive by Hamas.This meeting serves as a poignant reminder of the suffering endured during this tragic time, where unimaginable atrocities were committed against innocent Israelis, leading to profound pain and loss across communities. During this assembly, we reflected on the horrific events of that fateful day when countless lives were forever altered. The atrocities, including the execution of innocent civilians and the violation of women and children, underscore a profound humanitarian crisis that transcends borders and faiths. It is critical to acknowledge the deep scars left by these events and the ongoing plight of those still suffering, particularly the families of the hostages who remain unaware of the fate of their loved ones. Family members present included Michael Levy, brother or hostage Or Levy; Rotem Cooper, son of hostage Amiram Cooper; and Effie Yahalomi and Yael Yahalomi, sister and niece, respectively, of hostage Ohad Yahalomi. Yale Yahalomi, shared the memories of her uncle and the love and joy he brought to the family.The gathering provided a platform for hostage family members to share their stories with Muslim faith leaders."Effie told me about her brother, and how she is missing him and immediately I thought of my brother," said Anila Ali . "This is a human tragedy and it was started by Hamas terrorists on October 7th. They abused Islam and committed gang rapes and other heinous crimes in the name of Allah. That is a violation of every Islamic principle. There is no justification for this crime. Period," added Ali."Hamas' tactic of hostage-taking is a dangerous tool, a chip for bargaining. They are using it with impunity. By butchering, violating, starving, and raping the hostages, Hamas isolates its victims, while the pro-Hamas/Palestinians movements are not calling for the release of the hostages," added Soraya Deen.In this environment of shared experience, Muslims and Jews, men and women who participated explored how solidarity among women from diverse backgrounds could facilitate transformative dialogues and innovative solutions to pressing issues."By bringing together mothers, daughters, and sisters, we reaffirm the potency of women's voices in advocating for humanity and healing," said Anila Ali. AMMWEC emphasizes that the commitment to understand, support, and empower one another in the face of adversity is vital."By uniting in this manner, we aim to transcend barriers and develop collaborative pathways toward resolution," said Soraya Deen, who leads the AMMWEC sister organization, Muslim Women Speakers .AMMWEC executive and leader in women's rights, Farhan Khorshed said, " I'm still waiting for women's rights organizations to acknowledge the October 7th attack and sexual violations on women in Israel. The brutal sexual violence and the use of women's bodies as weapons of war, as well as live-streaming of these acts, violated all human and women's rights.""It is through these conversations that we cultivate empathy and hope, fostering a spirit of understanding that can lead to constructive actions and community solidarity. As we remember the dark events of October 7, we honor not only the memory of those lost but also the courageous families left behind. Together, we advocate for justice, healing, and the safe return of all hostages, reinforcing our unwavering belief in the sanctity of every life," said Zeba Zebunnesa.For additional information, please contact ...--

