(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Japan's largest fossil company plans to revolutionize electric vehicle battery recycling. The firm aims to recover 90% of valuable metals from used batteries.



This ambitious goal could significantly impact Japan's resource security and economic landscape. Currently, 80% of Japan's used electric are exported abroad.



By recycling old batteries domestically, Japan can retain crucial resources like lithium, cobalt, and nickel. These metals are essential for the country's economic security and industrial growth.



Electric vehicle batteries are treasure troves of industrial metals. A single battery can contain about 200 kilograms of metal. This amount equals the metal content of several thousand smartphones.



Battery recycling isn't new, but conventional heat-based methods have limitations. These methods typically recover only 60% of nickel and cobalt from used batteries.







The new approach promises a significant improvement. Jera, the company behind this initiative, is developing an innovative recycling method.



Their technique submerges battery materials and subjects them to high voltage. This process creates a shockwave that releases recoverable metals.



The new method boasts environmental benefits too. It doesn't involve heat processing, which reduces carbon dioxide emissions during recycling by half. This eco-friendly approach aligns with global sustainability goals.

A Strategic Move for Japan's Battery Industry

Jera plans to build a recycling plant in Japan in the early 2030s. Their method could find a market in the European Union. The EU has strict regulations on battery recycling.



Jera is a joint venture between two major Japanese power companies. Tepco Fuel & Power and Chubu Electric Power have joined forces to create this innovative firm.



Japan currently discards about 20,000 end-of-life automotive lithium-ion batteries annually. This number is expected to surge to 150,000 by 2030. The increase highlights the urgent need for efficient recycling solutions.



Battery demand is projected to grow significantly in the coming years. By 2030, Japan will need about 100,000 tons of lithium and 20,000 tons of cobalt. Recovering more of these resources is crucial for Japan's industrial future.



Japan has been slow to enact recovery and recycling requirements. This delay could cost the country potential market opportunities. The Japan Research Institute warns of possible market losses if action isn't taken soon.



The potential market for battery reuse and recycling in Japan is substantial. It could be worth 2.4 trillion yen (US$16.1 billion) by 2050. However, this projection underscores the economic importance of recycling initiatives.



Other Japanese companies are also investing in recycling technology. Sumitomo Metal Mining plans to open two metal recovery plants in 2026.



JX Advanced Metals aims to extract 30,000 tons of nickel, cobalt, and other materials annually by 2035. These companies are using improved thermal processing methods.



In short, their techniques promise a 90% recovery rate. This high efficiency could significantly boost Japan's resource security and economic competitiveness.

