Tropical Smoothie Cafe® Launches A Dazzling New Lavender Shimmer Smoothie And Hosts Miami Pop-Up For Magical Music Weekend

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The limited-time smoothie is now available across all participating cafes through November 4

MIAMI, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropical Smoothie Cafe is shaking up the smoothie scene with the launch of a new limited-time beverage made from one of the season's most sought-after floral flavors: the Lavender Shimmer Smoothie. This tropical delight is the perfect harmony of flavors, blending blackberry and lavender with the bright, refreshing tastes of pineapple and coconut. The finishing touch? A sparkling silver shimmer sugar that will enchant you from the first sip to the last.

Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 16, the Lavender Shimmer Smoothie will be available at all participating Tropical Smoothie Cafe locations nationwide while supplies last, exclusively in app or online.

To celebrate the launch, Tropical Smoothie Cafe is inviting customers to a one-of-a-kind event in Miami Gardens on Friday, Oct. 18 from 2 to 6 p.m. in the lead-up to a major concert weekend that is sure to shimmer. The cafe – located at 19401 NW 27th Ave, Suite 401, Miami Gardens, FL 33056 – is walking distance to Hard Rock Stadium, offering fans an exclusive opportunity to sample the Lavender Shimmer Smoothie and enjoy free family-friendly activities before heading to the sold-out show.



Pop-up attendees can look forward to:



Complimentary Samples : Try a free sample of the Lavender Shimmer Smoothie as a refreshing pre-show treat, served by roller skaters.

Lavender Shimmer-Themed Decor : Step into a lavender shimmer paradise as the area outside the cafe is transformed with sparkly lavender-inspired decor that captures the essence of the smoothie.

Concert Prep : Add extra sparkle to concert attire with a free hair tinsel and braid bar, accessorize with temporary tattoos, enjoy exclusive giveaways and more. Live Entertainment: Dance to the beat with WFLC Hits 97.3 and set the vibe for an unforgettable experience.

"We can't wait to see the guests at our cafe celebrating a magical weekend in Miami with our Lavender Shimmer Smoothie," said Deborah von Kutzleben, CMO of Tropical Smoothie Café, LLC. "This new limited time smoothie is a blend of relaxation and refreshment, with a touch of shimmer that's as fun as it is delicious. We know our guests will love the added sparkle, especially during such an exciting weekend in Miami."

For more information and to find the nearest cafe, visit TropicalSmoothieCafe and follow Tropical Smoothie Cafe on social media for updates and exclusive content.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe®

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual restaurant brand built on a mission to

Inspire Better® , a commitment that starts with our better-for-you food and smoothies and extends to inspiring better in the communities we serve. Born on a beach in 1997, today Tropical Smoothie Cafe has more than 1,450 locations in 44 states.

For the fourth year in a row, the brand

was

ranked #1 in the Smoothie/Juice Category by Entrepreneur Franchisee 500. For 11 consecutive years the brand has received the Franchise Times Fast and Serious award, and in 2024 the brand's FUND Score was 905, one of the top scores for franchise concepts analyzed by FRANdata.



SOURCE Tropical Smoothie Cafe

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED