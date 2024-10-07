Full Swing KIT Adds Dynamic 3D Virtual Range To Mobile App

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Full Swing , the leader in sports technology, announced that it has added a new feature that was requested for the highest-rated mobile launch monitor app in Apple's App Store. The Full Swing app now features 3D ballflight trajectory shown on a virtual range combined with your 16 points of club & ball data all on one-screen as an upgrade from the previous dispersion chart. The virtual driving range not only tracks your performance but also visualizes your data, making it easier to understand and refine your technique. This update is designed to elevate your practice sessions, giving you the tools you need to enhance your game, no matter where you're practicing.

New Virtual Driving Range on Full Swing KIT: See 3D Trajectories & Detailed Club Data for Enhanced Practice Feedback Now available to premium app users, this enhancement offers a comprehensive 3D trajectory view of your ball flight, providing a detailed visual of your shots like never before.

"This is a feature that players have requested for Full Swing KIT to give them a way to see the accurate data points translated to a visual that allows them to further improve their game," said Jason

Fierro, Chief Operating Officer at Full Swing, "Now players can review their data, their 3D ballflight and even their high-resolution swing video, all in one place on our app to practice with a purpose."

The 3D Virtual Range is part of the Full Swing premium app subscription ($99/annual) that gives players unlimited data session storage, historical video storage, trends, averages and more so that they can analyze their progress like never before. The 3D Virtual Range is going to continue to evolve and include even more options to help players improve with every shot.

About Full Swing Golf, Inc.

Full Swing, a proud partner of Bruin Capital, is the brand responsible for the industry-leading sports technology innovation chosen as the Official Licensed Simulator of The PGA TOUR. As the only simulator brand with patented dual-tracking technology that has evolved to tri-tracking technology providing unmatched real ball flight on over 50 of the world's most iconic courses and across more than 30 dynamic sport experiences, they offer the most complete indoor experience.

The Full Swing KIT launch monitor has been tested and trusted by Tiger Woods to give golfers 16 points of club and ball data with high-resolution video included, so golfers can complement the indoor simulator experience with the most innovative launch monitor outdoors.

Among Team Full Swing's impressive roster of champions are highlighted by

PGA TOUR stars Tiger Woods &

Jordan Spieth, the NFL's

Patrick Mahomes, the NBA's

Steph Curry and LIV GOLF's

Jon Rahm

&

Dustin Johnson.

Head to

fullswinggolf

for the latest product offerings and news.

