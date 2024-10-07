IATA issues strong appeal to governments worldwide

(MENAFN) The International Air Association (IATA) has issued a strong appeal to worldwide, urging them to prioritize the safeguarding of civil infrastructure during times of conflict. In a press release released on Friday, the organization emphasized the critical need for protecting airports and air navigation systems, highlighting that civil aviation remains neutral in disputes.



IATA underscored the vital role that international standards play in the aviation sector, stating, “As an industry that requires the effective implementation of global standards to operate, aviation upholds global standards and the international rules-based order on which they rely.” This assertion reflects the association's commitment to maintaining a safe and secure aviation environment that operates within established frameworks.



The association further reiterated that civil aviation primarily serves civilian populations and must be protected from harm by all parties involved in any conflict. This call for protection is not merely a recommendation but a legal obligation grounded in international law, which mandates that civilian air travel should not be compromised in hostile situations.



Additionally, IATA highlighted the urgent need to remind all actors engaged in conflicts of their responsibilities to ensure the safety of commercial flights. The organization called for concerted efforts to prevent the targeting of critical airport infrastructure and air navigation systems during hostilities, emphasizing that the safety of air travel is paramount.



As geopolitical tensions escalate in various regions, IATA's message serves as a crucial reminder of the importance of protecting civil aviation. The call to action is directed not only at government authorities but also at all stakeholders involved in conflict zones, encouraging them to adhere to the principles of safety and security in aviation. In doing so, IATA aims to ensure that civil aviation can continue to serve as a vital link for people and goods across the globe, even amidst the challenges posed by conflicts.

