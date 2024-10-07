Health Min: Palestinian Child Killed By Israeli Occupation Bullets In Qalandia Camp

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Oct 7 (KUNA) -- A Palestinian child was killed and nine others were by Israeli forces' bullets on Monday in the Qalandia refugee camp, north of Jerusalem.

In a press statement, the Palestinian of Health said that the child Hatem Ghaith, 12 years old, died of critical wounds he sustained after being shot by the occupation forces in the camp.

The Ministry also confirmed that another critically injured person arrived from the camp to the medical complex, while the Palestinian Red Crescent Society stated in a statement that it dealt with nine injuries during the storming of the camp and the town of Kafr Aqab. (end)

