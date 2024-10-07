Health Min: Palestinian Child Killed By Israeli Occupation Bullets In Qalandia Camp
Date
10/7/2024 7:07:51 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
RAMALLAH, Oct 7 (KUNA) -- A Palestinian child was killed and nine others were injured by Israeli Occupation forces' bullets on Monday in the Qalandia refugee camp, north of Jerusalem.
In a press statement, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said that the child Hatem Ghaith, 12 years old, died of critical wounds he sustained after being shot by the occupation forces in the camp.
The Ministry also confirmed that another critically injured person arrived from the camp to the medical complex, while the Palestinian Red Crescent Society stated in a statement that it dealt with nine injuries during the storming of the camp and the town of Kafr Aqab. (end)
nq
MENAFN07102024000071011013ID1108752629
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.