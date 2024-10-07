(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) NATURE SAUVAGE REVEALS A NEW PERSPECTIVE OF THE FAUNA OF CARTIER THROUGHUN I QUE AND UNEXPECTED ENCOUNTERS .

As an infinite source of inspiration, nature stimulates the creativity of the Maison. In a series of creations that each tell their own story, animals explore

new environments, naturalist landscapes or imaginary universes that create trompe-l'il or illusionary effects.

An elephant blends into the front of a necklace to become a graphic motif, while a panther appears in the centre of a necklace with breathtaking colours. At the same time, as if with a flutter of their wings, butterflies leave their delicate imprint on a vivid jewellery set.

They also owe their beauty to their powerful spirit. This exudes a vitality that is unreservedly expressed through the radiance of these exceptional pieces and the stories they tell.

CHRYSEIS

BU TTERFLI ES HAVE ALWAYS BEEN ONE OF CARTIE R ' S FAVOURITE IN SECTS . INSPIR ED BY THE CHRYSEIS SPECIES, THE ONYX- SPECKLED PIECES CHOSEN BY THE DESIGNERS EVO KE SOME OF THE MAISON ' S EARLIER CREATIONS PRESERVED I N ITS ARCHIVES .

For this necklace, the black-and-white patterns of their wings are used by the jewellers to capture the essence

of the insect and inspire us to dream. They flutter around the neck with delicate grace. The black and white of their wings also contrasts with the freshness of the chalcedony beads. Meanwhile, the pendant is set off by a 63.76-carat rubellite in a dazzling harmony of rich colour.

THE OVERALL EFFECT I S A VIBRANT, LYRI CAL PALET TE WITH NATU RALISTUN D ERTONES, WHICH REVISITS THE EMBLEMATIC RED - G REEN - BL ACKTRIO THAT IS SYMBOLIC OF THE MAISON.

SIBAYA

Goin g beyond realism, this necklace takes stylisation to the limits of abstraction .

The crocodile is a familiar reptile in cartier's fauna, but this necklace retains only one of its many details:

The scales, which have been captured here by a set of sugar loaf emeralds. The stones were chosen one by one, as much for their colour as for their round shape.

The diamond - paved motifs evoke thes himmer of the

Sea and the undulation so fareptile swimming between two ripples o f water.

PANTHERE CHATOYANTE

AN EMBLEMATIC ANIMAL FOR CARTIER SINCE 1914 , THE PANTHER G IVES THIS NECKL ACE POWERFUL VIGOUR.

with its remarkably fine and precise design, the feline stares back at us with its emerald gaze, enhanced by touches of black lacquer. The necklace unfolds in a luxurious array of vivid colours, featuring a composition of rubellites, chrysoprases and emeralds.

ENHANCED WITH DIAMONDS AND ONYX THAT EVOKE THE COAT OF A PANTHER, THE STONES CREATE AN INTENSE , RHYTHMIC PERFORMANCE

.

VAMANA NECKLACE



NCARTIER'S REPER TO IR E O F AN IM AL S, TH E ELEPHANTISN

MOST OF TENDEPICTED IN A NATURALIST MANNER. FOR THIS NECKLACE, IT

HA S BEEN GIVEN A NEW IN TERPRETATION THAT BLENDS FIGURATIVE AND ABSTRACT STYLES.

With its ears, trunk and emerald eyes, the animal emerges from the centre of the necklace to form

a harmonious combination of triangle, lozenge and kite-shaped diamonds.

THI S GRAPHIC MESH CONTINUES AROUND THE NECK , WITH FINEOPEN WORK DETAI LS THAT ACCENTUATE ITS PRECISION .



































