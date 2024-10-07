Mexican Job Market Faces Challenges As 12.1 Million Seek Employment

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Mexican job experienced a significant shift in August 2024. A total of 12.1 million people now need employment, marking the highest figure in nine months.



This increase stems from seasonal effects following the end of the summer vacation period. The gap, which measures the broadest need for employment in a country, grew for the fourth consecutive month in August.



It reached its highest level since November of the previous year. This gap now represents 18.1% of the potential workforce. The National and Employment Survey (ENOE) revealed this uptick.



The labor gap increased by 0.3 points monthly and 1.3 points cumulatively in 2024. This rise contrasts sharply with February's record low of 15.5%.



Experts define the labor gap as the most comprehensive measure of employment needs in an economy. It includes not only unemployed individuals but also available inactive people and the underemployed.







These groups work part-time but need more hours. The increase in August primarily resulted from growth in two categories: unemployed persons and the economically inactive population available for work.



This shift reflects the complex dynamics of the Mexican labor market. The COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted Mexico's job market in its early months.

Labor Market Trends and Challenges

In May 2020, the labor gap peaked at 52.9% of the potential workforce. This deficit affected a staggering 32.9 million people.



Recent data from the International Labour Organization (ILO ) offers some perspective. While unemployment levels have returned to pre-pandemic figures, the labor deficit remains a weak point.



The ILO report notes a "persistent lack of employment opportunities" in the job market. Unemployment rates in Mexico saw increases across all measures in August.



The National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) reported a slight rise to 3.0%. This marks the highest level since July 2023.



Juan Carlos Alderete, Executive Director of Economic Analysis at Banorte, attributes this trend to seasonal effects. He points to the end of the summer vacation period as a key factor.



Students returning to various levels of education influenced these changes. The extended unemployment rate, which includes available inactive individuals, also rose.



It reached 11.0% in August, the highest since December 2022. This rate has increased for seven consecutive months. Despite these challenges, experts remain cautiously optimistic about the job market's resilience.



They predict a slight increase in unemployment rates in the coming months. Forecasts suggest the rate will close in 2024 between 2.9% and 3.0%.

